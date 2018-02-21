Milton Winter Festival thank you

What a wonderful winter celebration weekend! The Town of Milton Recreation Department would like to thank community members of all ages who came out and joined the fun during Milton Winter Festival events February 9-11.

Thank you to all of Milton Winter Festival’s spectacular sponsors, donors, organizers, volunteers and supporters who helped make this 10th annual event a huge success. We are looking forward to Milton Winter Festival 2019! Please be sure to contact the Milton Recreation Department if you, your organization or business would like to be involved or have ideas for next year’s event!

Thanks again!

Kym Duchesneau

Coordinator, Town of Milton

Recreation Department