Letter: Why did MTSD choose to spend more money?

I am writing in response to the Craig Adams’ letter “Maybe Milton School District has extra money to spend?” printed in the 12/24/2016 Milton Independent. I, too, agree with the writer of this letter. Why would the school board members vote on a contractor that is bidding $280,000 compared to $269,700 to complete the locker room project at the high school? When a company is given the opportunity to bid on a project, the job that is being offered is the same to all bidders, so with this in mind, why would a company be hired that cost $23,300 more? Kenneth R Adams Inc. is a proven contractor in Milton, not to mention that the owners and their father before them graduated from Milton High School. I personally cannot think of why this would have happened? The extra dollar amount that the district is paying the other company could have paid for other much needed work!

Brenda Steady

Milton