Letter: The yellow school bus – who is responsible?

A quote from the Vermont School Bus Manual: “The bus driver must accept the responsibility for supervising and controlling students while on the bus route.” A second quote: “If at any time, a driver needs to handle unruly behavior, they should pull off the road in a safe location and firmly tell the student(s) what behavior they expect.” Also while driving monitor the rear view mirror to scan students’ behavior and focus on the road.

The school bus is not a personalized taxi service, nor a mobilized playground, neither a trash receptacle or behavior rehabilitation facility. The school bus is a privileged mode of transportation to and from school, incorporated into the school administration, planning granted by the taxpayers of Milton, not a right of passage.

Basic responsibility of a school bus driver is to drive the vehicle safely, a near virtual impossibility. These conditions of shouldering the responsibilities of safe driving and discipline has created a two-edged sword especially when the driver is without any authority.

If a student’s behavior becomes so unruly that a situation becomes unsafe, interfering with a driver’s responsibilities for safe driving along with the safety for other students, who is responsible?

Under the school administration’s guidance, their solution to a student who becomes a safety hazard is to do write-ups, transfer to another bus or eliminate the bus driver. These solutions do not solve but only enable continued errant behavior. Rather than address the real issue of safety and discipline, the school advisors chose to pander to the students, enhancing unbecoming behavior toward safety for the bus drivers and other passengers. It should be the severity of an infraction that warrants an immediate dismissal of bus privileges, not how many times a write-up is given.

Corporate management from Mountain Transit continues to placate the Milton school administration rather than issue a ruling standard of safety on a school bus for the purpose of safe driving and safety of all students, not wait for academic dictates that enable bad unsafe behavior, solve and resolve the situation.

It might be a good time for the department of motor vehicles to review their rulings on discipline action and reporting discipline problems rather than shoulder an unsafe responsibility on school bus drivers. Just who is responsible?

Frank Port

Milton