Letter: Thanks from Santa!

Ho ho ho! The Town of Milton Recreation Department would like to thank all who participated in the Letters to Santa project this year! A big thank you to over 100 children who took the time to write letters, draw pictures and bring smiles to the faces of Santa and his elves. These letters provide joy and inspiration to us all. Thanks also to the Milton Family Community Center, Milton Public Library and Milton branches of KeyBank, TD Bank, VT Federal Credit Union and People’s United Bank for hosting Letters to Santa mailboxes and donating postage. Thank you to the Milton Independent for its Santa letter spread, complete with a sampling of letters and drawings. Lastly, a gracious thank you to Santa’s Elves: Erin Tinker, Milton High School National Honor Society students and community members Betty Couture and Gail Wixson. Wishing you all a Happy New Year from the Milton Recreation Department!

Kym Duchesneau

Recreation Coordinator

Town of Milton Recreation Department