Letter: Milton’s got talent

I would like to share that a truly inspiring event occurred this last Friday and Saturday when the students of Milton High School and the senior parents presented their Spirit Night performances, and it was broadcast live over the internet by LCATV to the world! I have never been involved in anything like it. The non-profit Project Grad effort is one that Milton parents have been doing since 1985, and the proceeds go toward an all-night alcohol free evening of activities for senior graduates.

What was so impressive about the fundraising event was the sense of community that went into the three crazy weeks that involve Spirit Night preparation. It was a huge commitment from parents and kids but miraculously it all came together, with accolades from many. Very special thanks go out to: Milton Boosters (prop and costume money, pizza, gift basket), MHS custodial staff (continuous support with a smile), MHS administration (nice job, MJ!), junior parents (bake sale during shows), Trevor Wagar and Mike Jabour (show stealers! Hilarious), Timna Dulmer (dance choreography for parents) and Morgan Lavallee (sound and lights).

I am so proud my kids go to Milton High School!

Peter Hanna

Sprit Night co-chair with Mike Laware