Letter: Maybe Milton School District has extra money to spend?

Kenneth R Adams, Inc. is a local general contractor with offices based in Milton. The owners both grew up attending the Milton school system and both presently live in and pay taxes in Milton.

Kenneth R Adams, Inc. was asked if they would be interested in bidding a locker room project at Milton High School. It was described that there was going to be a select list of bidders on the project. Typically, a select list is comprised of interested bidders the design team feels would be capable responsible bidders.

As it turned out, Kenneth R Adams, Inc. was low bidder on the project; however, the decision was made to hire the third bidder to do the work.

Customarily projects are awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. We are baffled as to why Kenneth R Adams, Inc. did not get awarded the work?

To put together a bid takes time and effort and therefore costs money. It hurts to find out in the end it was all for nothing.

The bid results were:

Kenneth R Adams, Inc $269,700

Millbrook Construction $280,000

Wright & Morrissey, Inc $293,000

Neagley & Chase Construction Co $340,000

Kenneth R Adams, Inc. has performed multiple school projects over the course of their 68 years in construction, including multiple projects for the Milton School District. It seems the school board could have found a way to utilize the $23,300 they could have saved by awarding the project to Kenneth R Adams, Inc.

Craig Adams

Co-owner, Kenneth R Adams, Inc.