Letter: Legislative session begins

The new legislative session started this week. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, members of the House and Senate were sworn into office, and the new biennium began.

For 14 years I have represented my hometown of Georgia in the House of Representatives. This has been an honor and a responsibility I’ve taken very seriously. In this new session I will move from serving in the House to the Senate, representing the Franklin district. This district includes the towns of Alburgh, Bakersfield, Berkshire, Enosburgh, Fairfield, Fairfax, Fletcher, Franklin, Georgia, Highgate, Sheldon, St. Albans City, St. Albans Town and Swanton.

The most important job of a state legislator is to make sure the opinions of the people in the district are heard during the decision making process. In order to do that, I need to know what you are thinking. Please contact me at cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us. I want to hear from you.

Sen. Carolyn Branagan

Franklin District