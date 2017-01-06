Letter: Adopt a Family a success

Thank you to all those who helped Adopt a Family, coordinated through the Milton Family Community Center. Through an ongoing partnership with local churches, individuals, families, businesses and local organizations came together to help provide a Christmas dinner and a few extra groceries, along with toys and warm articles of clothing for the children of 104 local families in need this year. Thank you for the critical support and outpouring of love for neighbors in our community. Your contribution has made a vital difference! We are very grateful.

Pastor Jeff Cornwell

United Church of Milton