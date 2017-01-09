Leona Williams

MILTON – Leona May Williams, 78, died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, with her loving family by her side.

Leona was born Dec. 4, 1938 in Bakersfield, the daughter of George and Grace (Garrett) Bushey.

She married the love of her life, Dan Williams, on Oct. 21, 1996.

Leona worked as an LNA at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare for over 30 years. She also worked on school lunch programs for the Abbey Group. She also managed KFC and worked for Go Go Gas.

Leona had a great love for her family and enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. She lived in Fairfax for many years before moving to Milton, where she lived with her daughter Alice.

She is survived by her daughters Sandra Gillilan and her husband, Gary, of Richford and Alice Hartson and her husband, Ray “Beaver,” of Milton; by her grandchildren Kelly Gillilan and partner, Matt Ryan; Gary Gillilan Jr. and his wife, Michele Catella; Eric Crucitti and Kaitlyn Adams, Tom Crucitti and his wife, Lyndi; and Ray Hartson Jr.; by her great-grandchildren Matt Gillilan Jr., Colynn Gillilan, Erica Gillilan and

Madisyn Gillilan and Amelia Crucitti. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Cameron and Leland. She was predeceased by her sisters Bulah Hulbert and Barbara Boylan and her husband, the love of her life, Dan Williams.

There will be no visiting hours or funeral service at this time; however, a graveside service and family celebration of Leona’s life will be held in the early summer at a time to be announced. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.