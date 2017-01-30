Lena Gaudette

MILTON – Lena L. Gaudette, 78, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2017 at her home on Route 7, surrounded by her family.

Lena was born April 12, 1938 in Milton, the daughter of the late William and Lucy Sweeney Dubie. On Nov. 2, 1958 she married Norris Gaudette who predeceased her on April 20, 2005.

Lena was loved by so many. She always opened her home to strangers and made them family. Lena loved spending time with her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother. In her early years, she enjoyed painting pottery with her good friends. She has made many friends in her life, including her lifelong friends Pauline and Blanche.

A loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by her children William Gaudette and his wife, Karen, Derouchie of Milton; Lucy Gaudette of Milton, Lawrence “Joe” Gaudette and Jennifer Fish of Newport News, Va. , Robert Gaudette and his wife, Tammy, of Milton; Donald “Cricket” Gaudette and his wife, Lori, of Milton; and Louisa Gaudette of Winooski and son-in-law, Jerry Hill, of St. Albans. She also leaves five loving stepchildren: Gloria, Carol, Mazie, Bernard, Esther and all of their families; 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and all those she chose to make family through the years.

In addition to her husband, Norris Gaudette, she was predeceased by her daughter Donna Hill, her stepson Norris Gaudette, granddaughter Heidi Hill, brothers and sisters Charles “Pete” Dubie, Frances Dubie, Ellen Deyette and Bernice Aunchman.

Special thanks goes to her daughter Lucy and special granddaughter Liza Burrows for all the love and care they gave Lena as well as the staff of the VNA and UVM Medical Center, especially Dr. David Little for the excellent care provided.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. Vigil prayers will be offered by the Rev. John Feltz of St. Ann Parish at 8:45 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Feltz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery.