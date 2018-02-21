MILTON – Leigh Thackaberry Kimball, 43, of Milton, died on Feb. 12, 2018 at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House from a recurrence of endometrial cancer.

Leigh was a people person with an infectious smile who defined herself in relationship to the people she loved. Leigh loved, protected, taught and delighted in her 2-year-old daughter. She was married to her best friend, and she loved her wife fiercely and fully. She was devoted to and truly enjoyed her parents. She was a caregiver who was an effective and loving advocate for her client. She was an aunt who treasured her niece and each of her five nephews. She was proud of her brother and loved to share stories about their childhood. She was in her element at her family’s annual reunion where her five aunts and uncles and nine cousins and all their spouses and children gathered. She valued her friends and adored their children. Above all Leigh loved to be with people.

Leigh was a stay-at-home mother, a shared living provider for the Howard Center and an active member of the Congregational Church of South Hero where she served on the Christian Education Board and taught Sunday school. She was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network. She was a sports fan who enthusiastically cheered for the Yankees and the New York Giants. Leigh was a brave woman who survived two previous occurrences of cancer and who faced her third occurrence with courage and grace.

Leigh is survived by her wife, Julia Kimball; her daughter, Evelyn; her parents, Kathleen and Richard Thackaberry; and her brother, Evan Thackaberry, and his family. The family would like to thank the many caring professionals who treated Leigh at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, UVM Medical Center and the VNAof Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties as well as the friends and church members who continue to offer support and love.

A memorial service in celebration of Leigh’s life will be held at the Congregational Church of South Hero, 24 South St., South Hero on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. A reception will follow.

Please wear happy colors, per Leigh’s wishes. In honor of Leigh’s personal and professional experiences that led to her acceptance, inclusion, celebration and support of individuals with differing abilities, we ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her memory to Special Olympics Vermont. Please share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.