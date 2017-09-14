Lazarro, Reilly tee off at Arrowhead course

After two postponements, the 2017 girls golf season got under way at Arrowhead Golf Course last Friday. This new fall season looked remarkably like the previous spring season: wet and soggy.

Thirty-three girls from 10 high schools made the trip to Milton for the sport’s first fall match. Reigning Division II champion Northfield won with a team score of 78, and Division I champ North Country finished second with 81.

For many of the girls, it was their first time competing in a high school golf match.

Milton had two girls competing at Arrowhead, getting a combined score of 89 from Laura Lazarro and Bailey Reilly.

“I think it will take a year or so to get back to the level of competition that we’re used to,” MVU coach Wynn Paradee said. “On our team we have six girls, but only one has competed before.

“But the positive is that there are different girls being introduced to the sport,” he continued. “Milton has three this year, and they didn’t have anybody last season. Overall, I think it was a positive move.”