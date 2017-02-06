Lawrence C. Roberge

MILTON – Lawrence Claude Roberge, 81, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab. Center in St. Albans.

Claude was born Sept. 9, 1935 in Barre, the son of Odina and Odila (Pouliot) Roberge. He served in the U.S. Air Force and in the Army National Guard.

Claude was self-employed as a vinyl siding installer for most of his life. He married Joyce Burnor on Nov. 19, 1960 at St. Luke’s in Fairfax. Joyce predeceased Claude in 2003.

He is survived by his brothers Norman Roberge and his wife, Lisette, of Underhill and Guy Roberge and his wife, Pat, of Franklin; by three grandchildren, by his godson, Danny Roberge, and his wife, Missy, and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother and sisters Elodian and his wife, Edith; Leonard, Lucille Chicoine and her husband, William; Jeannie Giles and her husband, Clifford, and his brother John.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Fairfax. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery.

