Latin honors system approved at MHS

Beginning this year, Milton High School seniors will see a change in how they’re recognized at graduation.

The traditional valedictorian and salutatorian honors are slowly being phased out and will be replaced by the Latin honors system, which grants students summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude titles.

“We’re trying to expand people’s ideas of what it means to be successful and ready for the next step in their life,” student

council advisor and MHS teacher Jason Gorczyk said.

Wanting to create positive change and award students for excellence, student council representatives presented the idea to the school board last month. The group proposed three ways to implement the system, ranging from an immediate change in 2017 to a slow phase out.

Senior Emily Pallas presented a counter-argument, citing the importance of honoring the valedictorian.

After some debate, board members sent the crew back to the drawing board until last week’s meeting, when the administration proposed a finalized proposal: Graduates of the 2017 class will have a valedictorian, salutatorian and the Latin honors system. The Class of 2018 will have all but a salutatorian and in 2019, recognition will be solely Latin honors.

A grade point average between 4.1 and 4.33 earns a student summa cum laude honors, 3.8-4.09 achieves magna cum laude and cum laude lies between 3.5 and 3.79.

Although the board approved the plan, one aspect is still up for debate: How the 2019 graduation speaker will be chosen. In the current tradition, the valedictorian gives the speech. In 2019, the podium will be opened up to the entire class.

Student council member William Heath III said the process to narrow a list of possible speakers is up to the current freshmen class.

“I would really want to encourage each graduating class to genuinely, thoroughly consider who they want essentially representing them on graduation day,” school board vice-chairwoman Karen LaFond said, hoping for a vetted system, rather than a popularity contest.

In Colchester, at the end the third grading quarter, the high school principal chooses a speaker from the students likely to receive summa cum laude honors, according to the school’s student handbook.

The plan’s proponents hope the new system shifts academics from the “unhealthy competition” to be valedictorian — a title that often differs by a thousandth of a GPA point — to a more healthy rivalry of competing against a standard, not a person.

MHS’ top student will continue to receive the Green and Gold Scholarship from the University of Vermont at the conclusion of junior year for a free ride to the college, administrators said.

Latin honors gives credit to more students for hard work and diligence instead of just two individuals, the group explained. It also recognizes students involved in a number of activities, such as sports or drama, which may cause them to sacrifice study time, principal Anne Blake added.

“GPA is a really important thing to honor. This system honors it,” Blake said. “But how do you develop your interests and your loves and what you’re going to care about?

“High school students deserve a chance to explore those options, and there’s no GPA that goes along with that,” she continued.

At last week’s meeting, student board representative Alex Dooley said although he strives for A’s and takes pride in his grades, he can’t always focus on schoolwork and balance other activities to qualify for valedictorian. This new system, he said, makes him feel better about where his high school career has taken him.

In some cases, Blake said, a student loses out on valedictorian and salutatorian positions if they do poorly in physical or driver’s education.

When it comes to choosing courses, students may opt for an Advanced Placement class for their academic rigor rather than a course they are truly interested in exploring, the group said.

By the end of fourth quarter, the salutatorian’s GPA may exceed the valedictorian’s, but their titles do not switch, Blake explained. The decision is calculated early to give the valedictorian time to write his or her speech, she said.

This idea isn’t new. Before the student council’s presentation, the group polled upperclassmen and reached out to other county schools to learn about their Latin honor perimeters. According to the group, Milton and Winooski were the only two towns “holding out” on switching recognitions. Essex High School adopted a similar system in 2009.

Last school year, Heath was part of a group of students who tried to bring the idea forward, but the effort puttered out as the year came to a close, Gorczyk said.

More headstrong this year, the council came back and pushed for the change through what Blake called a process of civic discourse — researching, presenting and compromising.

“The difference this time is it was being more generated from our school after having the ability to look at some other schools who have worked with it,” Blake said.

Sometimes, it’s hard to know when to hold on and when to let go of a tradition, she said. The principal recognized not everyone will be happy with this change.

While Heath, a senior, and the three juniors — Haley Raftery, Zach Popke and Brooke Caragher — who presented the idea will have graduated when the Latin honor system is in full force, they’re pleased with knowing they made a change for the classes to come.

“If you’re above proficiency, we’re awarding people for excellence,” Heath said. “We’re not awarding people for, ‘Yeah, you showed up to school’ … You’ve still gotta work for it. So in no means is this a handout to anyone.”