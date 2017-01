MILTON — Lake Region wiped out a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, rallying to a late lead and a 59-55 Division II boys basketball victory at Milton last Saturday.

The Yellowjackets led 44-34 going into the final eight minutes, but were outscored 25-11.

Riley Urie led the Rangers (3-5) with 22 points and Ryan Hayman-Jones scored 14.

For Milton (4-3), Ryan Brown netted 16 points and was joined in double figures by Ben Hanson with 14 points and Ian Jennings with 13.