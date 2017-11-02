Kira McDonald

Kira is constantly working to learn more in all content areas and is persistent and always willing to advocate for herself, teachers said. She strives for academic excellence and is also involved in sports outside of school.

Q: What does being a good citizen mean to you?

A: It means being kind and respectful to everyone.

Q: Give an example of a time you were a good citizen.

A: A time I showed good citizenship was when I helped a student who was having a really hard day and just needed someone to talk to or give them advice, which is what I did.

Q: Why do you enjoy helping others, your school or your community?

A: Doing little things to help others can really help someone who may be having a hard day.