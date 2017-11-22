Kindergarteners describe how to cook Thanksgiving dinner

Georgia Elementary & Middle School kindergarten teacher Sue Tougas asked her students: If you had to cook Thanksgiving dinner for your family, what would you do?

I would go into the forest and hunt for a turkey with my dad. We would walk and walk and walk and look for a turkey nest. We would get 5 turkeys. I would use scissors to cut the feathers off and cook the turkeys on the stove in a pan for 45 minutes. We could eat stuffing, peas, gravy and meatballs with the turkey. We would have ice cream for dessert and then watch CARS. – Joseph

I would go to Trader Joe’s and get a turkey that is 20 feet long. I would slice it in half and cook it on the stove for 15 minutes. The stove has to be really hot. I would make potatoes and stuffing too. We could eat ice cream after dinner and go outside and play tag. – Ella

I don’t want turkey but I will cook it for my brother. I can get a turkey at Price Chopper. It will be as big as a pumpkin. I will put the turkey in a warm oven for 5 minutes. We can have some hot water with the turkey and apple sauce. I would make a pumpkin pie too. Then we could play Candy Land and go outside and eat some clean snow. – Cody

I will go the Turkey farm and ask for a 5 feet tall turkey. I will take it home and put it in the oven for 10 minutes at 100 hot. We can have chicken nuggets, chicken legs, MacDonald french fries and chicken wings with the turkey. We can have Lucky Charms for dessert and then I will play my new Bingo game with Daddy. – Jada

I would go to a farm and get a turkey that is about size 8. I would put it in the hot oven for 100 minutes. We could have mashed potatoes, raspberry or cranberry sauce, chicken legs and cake. After we could go outside and play hide and seek and wrestle. – Ryley

I would go outside in my yard and get a turkey. I would pull off all the feathers and cook it 2 minutes in the oven then cook it 2,000 more minutes. We could have chicken nuggets, french fries, hot dogs, broccoli, eggs and yogurt with the turkey. Then we could have some candy and play video games. – Theodore

I would go to a big farm and get a medium turkey for my family. I would cook it on the stove for 5 minutes. We could have salt and corn with the turkey and pumpkin pie. Then I can go outside and play baseball and make snowmen and snow balls with my dad. – Sebastian

I would go to Wal-Mart and get a little turkey. I would cook it in the hot, hot, hot oven for 2 minutes. We could have rice and apples with the turkey. Then we could eat cookies and play hide and seek. – Hadlee

I would go hunting in the woods with dad. We would listen for turkey noises until we find the turkeys. I would have to pull all the feathers off. I would put it in the oven that is medium hot and cook it for 1 minute. We could have carrots, tomatoes and ice cream with whip cream with the turkey. We could all play board games after we eat. – Liam

I would go to Hannaford and get an 8 pound turkey. I would put it in the oven at 8 degrees for 3 hours. We could have mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, broccoli and apples with the turkey. Then we could have pumpkin pie with frosting and cake with frosting for dessert. After we eat we could play tic tac toe and go outside and build a snow fort. – Teo

I would go to Wal-Mart or Hannaford and get an enormous turkey and cook it in 101 oven for 1,000 minutes. We could have gravy, beans, watermelon, grapes, strawberries, blueberries and tiny cup cakes. Then we could all go outside and have a snowball fight. – Mike

I would talk to my old pre-school teacher and she would hunt for a turkey and give it to me. It needs to be medium size. I would put it in the oven for 10 hours at 20 degrees. We could have applesauce, gravy, carrots and tomatoes with the turkey. We could have trick or treat candy for dessert then we could play Lego planes by the fire. – Rilen

I would go to Hannaford and get the biggest turkey. I would slice it into pieces and put it in the oven for 6 hours at 40 degrees. We could have strawberries, apples and bacon with the turkey. We could have ice cream then play my new birthday game. – Olivia