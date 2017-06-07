With Kenny Flood by your side, life is a whole lot brighter. Kenny Flood is a true friend who chooses to step up every day. Just the other day, a friend fell on the playground. Kenny quickly stopped his play and ran over to his friend. With a gentle rub to the back and kind words of concern, empathy was apparent. After a few compassionate exchanges with his friend, Kenny motivated his buddy to race him to the bus line, all while slowly running with a smile on his face, allowing his friend to succeed. I’m certain that with Kenny’s ability to step up, both friends succeeded. Thank you, Kenny, for your amazing friendship and stepping up at such a young age. You make our future a brighter place!

Nominated by Meghan Demingware