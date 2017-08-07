SMYRNA, GA. – Kenneth E. Bushey, 91, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, surrounded by loving family members.

Kenneth was born March 8, 1926 in Burlington, the son of Perley and Charlotte (St. John) Bushey.

Ken spent his younger years in Milton, and at age 17, joined the Navy where he was involved during WWII serving on the aircraft carrier, Antietam, being a “plank” member. He was very proud of his service and could be usually seen with his Antietam hat.

Following his service, he enrolled in one of the first classes at the Culinary Institute of America.

He was a chef throughout his working career at a number of places in the Burlington area.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed gardening.

Ken married L. Ann Barney of Richmond in December 1951 and lived in Richmond most of their lives. In later years, they moved to East Wallingford, where his wife Ann passed away in 2000.

Due to declining health over the past few years, Ken moved to Smyrna, Ga., to live with his brother Philip Bushey Sr. and sister-in-law, Aline. The past year progressed to nursing home care at the Del Mar Nursing facility.

In addition to his wife, Ann, and his parents, Ken was predeceased by his sister Marguerite (Guyette) Lyons, by his brothers-in-law Harry Guyette and William Lyons; by his brothers Paul Bushey and Arnold Bushey and wife, Connie; and brother-in-law Allen Johnson.

Ken is survived by his sister Lorraine Johnson of Burlington, sister-in-law Nanette (Mrs. Paul) Bushey of Milton and brother and sister-in-law Philip Sr. and Aline Bushey of Smyrna, Ga., and by several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He also had many friends in the Richmond, Milton and Burlington area, as well as several in Florida where he and Ann spent many winters.

He and Ann were both very giving persons, always there to help when family was in need during times of sickness or grieving and during joyful times at family gatherings.

Memorial contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd # 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers offered by the Rev. John Feltz at 7 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church with burial following in the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph.

