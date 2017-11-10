GEORGIA – Ken Bonin, a longtime community resident, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Born in Rochester, N.Y. on July 22, 1963, he was the son of the late George and Arlene (Link) Bonin. Ken was 54 years old.

On Aug. 27, 1988, in St. Helen’s Church in Rochester, he married Irene Ann Seeman, who survives him.

Ken was educated in New York and came to Vermont where he had a 30-year career with IBM, now known as GlobalFoundries. He was very active with the Boys Scouts of America and was Cub Master for Pack 842 in Georgia for 20 years.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Irene, and their children Kyle, Timothy and Caroline, all of Georgia; his sisters-in-law Vickie Bonin and Kathy Walch and his three nephews Adam, Nick and Ben. Ken leaves his extended families of the “Georgia Gang” including the Fords, Healds, Schultzs, Janofskys, Geros and Stetchs. He also leaves behind his close friends, Jeff Dunn and Ed Lowe.

In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Bonin, and his brothers, the Rev. David Bonin and John Bonin.

Family and friends honored and remembered Ken’s life by gathering for calling hours on Friday, Nov. 3 at Heald Funeral Home in St. Albans.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated Saturday, Nov. 4 at Ascension Catholic Church in Georgia with the Rev. Henry P. Furman as celebrant. Interment followed in Georgia Plain Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a Cub Scout scholarship fund has been set up in Ken’s name on behalf of Pack 842 to help send Georgia Scouts to summer camp. Donations may be sent to the Kenneth Bonin Scout Scholarship Fund (or KBSSF), c/o Key Bank, 201 Swanton Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

