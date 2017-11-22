Katrina Adams was nominated by MHS computer literacy teacher Tom Heller for helping ninth-graders with their personalized learning plans. “She has planned and taught lessons … to help build their PLPs and reinforce the importance of setting goals,” he wrote. “She relates well to her peers and is beyond helpful to me and the students.”

Q: How do you serve the community?

A: I chose to help out Mr. Heller’s ninth grade computer literacy class. I chose this project because last year it was a class that I wish there was more people to help me and keep me serious.

Q: Why are these important projects, and what will result from your efforts?

A: This helps me help the kids in my community go farther in life like I know they can. Another reason this is important to me is I’ve been helping out in classes since middle school younger students have a place in my heart. I’ve learned that with people around your age motivating you, it makes you feel better about yourself. When I was their age, I was busy so I had a hard time doing work without help. I want to be able to help them when they’re stuck and know that people understand who you are and what going on.

Q: What have you learned about your community from doing these projects, and how have they made you a better student?

A: This has changed me and made me feel better about myself knowing I’m helping my community.