Karlo & Carolyn: A love story

FADE IN: Greenport, N.Y., a small, seaport village on Long Island’s North Fork. It’s summer, 1966. Three young people on the cusp of adulthood – a brother and sister, a male friend – singing Peter, Paul and Mary.

The girl gives the friend a ride home one night. She’s older, popular and effervescent, practically sparkling. She works as a waitress; he works on the golf course. He rides shotgun beside her, his guitar in the backseat. They pull up to his parents’ house, as they’ve done so many times before. He reaches back for his guitar …

“And there was her face,” he says from his kitchen table, 50 years later. “I just leaned over and kissed her. It was unplanned. I remember just stumbling into the house, and the rest is history.”

For the rest of that summer night, Karlo Salminen walked around in a daze. He had done it. Something had seismically shifted between the two, he and Carolyn Adams.

–––

He would marry her just three years later by candlelight on another summer night much like that one. It was a time of pebble beaches, of Jim Croce and Woodstock – they didn’t go; they didn’t need to.

“We had our own Woodstock,” Karlo said.

And on it went, their love story, for half a century – full speed ahead, no holds barred. It would have gone on forever, but nothing gold can stay, and Carolyn Salminen died last month at age 70 after a nearly yearlong battle with ovarian cancer.

Their names were like bookends, the hard consonants yielding to a certain harmony; that’s why she loved The Beatles, after all, for their harmonies, and hers made him melt all the years they sang together.

“It was always ‘Karlo and Carolyn.’ It was always that,” he said. “So that’s why I’m still including her in my conversations and everything I do. I still want her to be included.”

– A wife –

“JOHN WILLIAMS couldn’t create the most beautiful song of what happened with the kiss,” Karlo said from his Milton home last Friday afternoon, light rain beginning its drizzling descent outside. “I kept getting more and more attached.”

A year behind Carolyn in high school, Karlo didn’t make his move until college. He studied physical education and then sociology at Springfield College as Carolyn finished up her teaching degree at SUNY Fredonia. The two wrote one another until they could meet again in the summer, when Karlo and Carolyn’s brother, John, played in their band, The Ryte Sydes, stylized after The Byrds.

Their romance grew with the correspondence; Carolyn, always sentimental, saved every letter Karlo wrote her. They still remain in the Salminens’ basement today.

That next summer, other suitors came calling, including two from Fredonia – one on a motorcycle – and a high school boyfriend.

“I had to really roll up my sleeves … and by August, I was like, ‘My gosh, I can’t let her go,’” Karlo said. “My mother actually said, ‘Karlo, all’s fair in love and war.’”

Karlo’s chief competition – the high school “steady,” Dave, a friend Karlo played basketball with – spent most of his time studying for veterinary school, leaving the window Karlo needed to swoop in.

By Carolyn’s senior year, the two were an item. The Ryte Sydes would have played a third summer, Karlo said, “but we got married instead.”

The proposal was more of an agreement borne out of a conversation, a departure from Karlo’s historically grand gestures. He spent the next 50 years making up for it with romantic surprises like giant hearts drawn in snow on the frozen cover of their pool.

They were married on June 27, 1969, and set off to honeymoon in Nantucket immediately after the reception only to realize they forgot Carolyn’s suitcase. Her parents sent it over – alone – on the ferry.

Carolyn went to Connecticut State College for her master’s while Karlo finished undergrad at Springfield. Next stop: Vermont, a place Karlo said he’d end up one day, despite having never visited.

A month after they married, they settled in Milton, both nabbing jobs and a shared apartment in just one day. Carolyn was to teach first grade at Milton Elementary School; Karlo was hired at a correctional facility north of town.

They made their first home on Main Street with an elderly British woman whose last tenants had just vacated the upstairs apartment. For $75 a month, they stayed there for five years, and they were happy.

– A teacher –

FROM THE Main St. apartment, Carolyn walked to school, where she made easy strides as an educator. Another young teacher hired just months after would become her partner at MES for 25 years.

“She was definitely a gift,” Julie Lane recalled. “She was my best friend.”

The two shared curriculum, art projects and lessons on dinosaurs and reptiles and amphibians.

Carolyn quickly became known for her extensive earring collection, retrieving themed pairs from a tackle box to coordinate with her lesson plans. Kids deemed her the “Queen of Earrings.” In later years, a shock of pink or purple famously adorned her cropped white hair.

Lane and Carolyn looped first and second grade classes, and as such, Carolyn forged a special bond with her students, easily filling a maternal role that made a lasting impression. During her illness and after her death, cards and letters from former students and their parents filled the Salminens’ mailbox.

In first grade, she signed her notes “Love, Mrs. S,” Lane said. She remembered everyone’s name and kept meticulous scrapbooks of pictures, notes and class lists every year. After she and Karlo moved to Cherry Street, her classes’ year-end field trip was a walk to her house to swim in the pool.

“That was the way it was. They were her kids,” Lane said.

In the 26 years Carolyn taught, she saw whole families go through the school system. Four siblings, the Dempseys, all had Carolyn for first grade; in the center of a poster board of photos at her memorial last month was a child’s drawing – a caricature of Mrs. S. by then-second-grader Brendan Dempsey, wacky earrings and all.

“She was an outstanding teacher,” Karlo said. “She was just off the charts.”

– A mother –

GIVEN CAROLYN’S success in elementary education, her easy transition to motherhood should come as little shock.

The Salminens tried to have biological children for six years, but with no luck, they set their sights on adoption. They became parents with the arrival of their daughter, Anna, in 1977. She was two weeks old. Three years later came another infant: their son, Matti.

Carolyn stayed home for her first spring as a mother and remained for 10 years, only returning to teach first grade around the same time her son entered it. To great success, Carolyn taught Anna to cook, now one of her passions.

“I have great memories,” Anna said Monday by phone from her Tennessee home. There, she’s followed her mother’s example with her own three children, whom she homeschools, cooking together every night.

Carolyn loved fiercely and unconditionally, a sentiment her son shared through tears at her service.

“Through a lot of my times growing up, I tripped and fell and tripped and fell, but my mom taught me how to tie my shoes,” Matti said. “She never, ever, ever really came down on me. Never was really hard on me for the mistakes I made. But she taught me how to tie my shoes, and I’ll always love her for that.”

Matti’s schizophrenia diagnosis in 2007 – years after he first started showing signs of the illness – was a trying time for the Salminens, though Carolyn managed with grace and compassion, her family says.

Schizophrenic episodes ended in everything from tears to arrests. While living with his parents in 2011, Matti started a fire in their home. He was gone when Karlo and Carolyn awoke early one morning to an explosion caused by vapors from the gas can Matti used to start the fire; he turned himself in for the arson hours later.

Back then, Karlo told the Independent Matti started the fire to go back to prison, craving security and routine. The family was unharmed, and the blaze extinguished before it caused irreparable damage to their home.

Six years later, Matti is fully employed and a gifted writer, well adjusted on his path to recovery. Karlo and Carolyn adopted new adopted new roles as advocates, facilitating a monthly family support group through Vermont’s National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter where they helped others facing similar struggles.

Through life’s most callous spells, when tragedy after tragedy seemed to strike with abandon, Karlo and Carolyn sought refuge within one other.

Their golden years began far from leisurely. Upon their joint retirement, they booked a vacation to Florida only to postpone it after cascading family disasters required their full attention.

Together, they faced calamity strong enough to dissolve a less perfect union, crediting their love and deep faith.

“We really made a commitment that we would work through things,” Karlo said. “We were fortunate. We kind of wrote the book as far as marriage. We didn’t mean to, but it happened. Where two shall become one.”

– The end –

AND SO it returns to their love story.

In 2008, they started singing together again, performing the classics at local nursing homes. In her element, Carolyn waltzed around the room, crooning her harmonies into the cordless mic.

They sang their song – “Let it Be Me,” the 1961 duet by Jerry Butler and Betty Everett – and ended each performance with a kiss as Karlo strummed the final chord.

“Just like how we started our romance,” Karlo said.

I bless the day I found you,

I want to stay around you,

And so I beg you, let it be me.

At the Independent’s Prom for Grown-Ups last April, Karlo requested the song. His was one of many in a long night, and Carolyn – diagnosed with Parkinson’s in summer 2014 after noticing tremors – was growing tired. Still, the pair stayed until their song played.

Don’t take this heaven from one,

If you must cling to someone,

Now and forever, let it be me.



Carolyn was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer later that month.

She fought, toughing out trial-and-error combinations of strong chemotherapy drugs that left her body wracked with pain. Doctors found an endurable treatment, but the cancer didn’t respond enough to make surgery viable.

As winter bore on, Carolyn’s medical options were dwindling, and she wanted to go home.

On February 9, she did; Karlo and hospice “set up shop” in the sunny living room where Carolyn once played with her children and would now live out her last few months.

Matti came home, taking a leave from his job in Brattleboro. When he had to return, Anna and her children flew in from Tennessee, staying for four weeks and through the end of Carolyn’s life.

In the end, her faith sustained her; she retained her easy smile and sense of humor through it all, friends and family said.

“I’m just amazed at her demeanor – not being angry, not fearing anything,” Karlo said. “She was saying to them, ‘I know I’m gonna be healed here or there … I’m not worried about dying.’”

Each time we meet, love,

I find complete love,

Without your sweet love, what would life be?

She died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 28, leaving a deep, open crack in the lives of those she loved and left behind. So embedded in the community for so many years, her absence was felt immediately.

Perhaps her hospice nurse said it best to Karlo and Anna after returning to their house: “The whole town is sad.”

The town flooded New Life Christian Fellowship for Carolyn’s celebration of life – not a funeral, Carolyn made it known before she died – wearing her favorite color, purple, per her request. Mourners filled the pews, lined the walls, spilled into the hallway and stood outside.

Karlo has received over 200 cards in the month Carolyn has been gone. He stares at them in the basket they fill on his kitchen table, overwhelmed.

On her birthday last week, he worked in her garden, leaving plenty of room for more perennials – especially lupines, her favorite wildflower.

Sharing so much of their lives means just about everything reminds him of her. There are triggers, like a set of corner shelves filled with photos and figurines, that swiftly reduce him to tears.

Who is Karlo without Carolyn?

“Being in a fog … just missing her, not being able to talk and share,” he said. “Sometimes I just sit there … and just realize, I couldn’t prepare myself for this.”

–––

FADE OUT: A montage. Young love; a beach scene – she in a pale yellow bathing suit and white gloves, his arms draped around her, both in straw hats, eyes fixed on one another. Summer, the backyard, drenched in sun, outstretched on lawn chairs – she shields her eyes; he holds her hand, a newspaper unfurled on his lap, gazing only at her.

So never leave me lonely,

Tell me you love me only,

And that you’ll always let it be me.

Karlo and Carolyn often wondered who would play them in the movie version of their lives; neither could settle on an actor. Karlo knows a story like theirs doesn’t come along very often.

“I was in love with her for 50 years,” he said. “She really made my life just wonderful.”