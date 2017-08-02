Karen Derouchie

MILTON – Karen A. Derouchie, 53, of Cherry Street went to be with the angels on Friday, July 28, 2017 following a long illness.

Karen was born April 11, 1964 in Burlington, the daughter of the late Ralph and Thelma Hayes Derouchie.

She was a medical records clerk at Fletcher Allen Health Care, Milton Family Practice office for 13 years. This was a job that she absolutely loved until illness forced her retirement in 2001.

Karen leaves the love of her life, Bill Gaudette, of Milton, with whom she spent 39 loving years. Also surviving are her loving sons Stephen and his children Nevaeh and Kyran and Christopher and his fiancé, Cara Parizo, and their son, Carter, whom Karen referred to as her adorable “Baby Boy” who was the “Biggest and Brightest Light in her Life”; her siblings Sandra and Joseph Smith; brothers Michael and Stephen; sister, Sharon, and brother, Dean and his partner, Carrie London and her two most loved nieces Alexis and Kaitlyn; Bill’s siblings Joe and Jennifer, Lucy, Louisa, Donald and Lori and Bobby and Tammy; her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends including her “Life Long Big Sister” and precious friend, Nancy Merrill. She was predeceased by her mother, Thelma, in 2003; by her brothers Randy in 2012 and Ralph in 2015; by her father, Ralph, in 2015; by Bill’s family members Heidi Hill in 1985, Norris Gaudette in 2005, Donna Hill in 2005 and Lena Gaudette in 2017.

A special thank you is extended to the Visiting Nurse Association and to Milton Rescue for their many years of service to both Karen and to her family.

As per Karen’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours; however, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at noon at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Middle Road in Milton with the Rev. John Feltz officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.