Judith Bluto

SWANTON – Judith Ann Bluto, 74, died peacefully on Nov. 14, 2017 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, with her family by her side.

Judy was born Oct. 6, 1943 in Pawtucket, R.I., the daughter of Firmin and Imelda (Smith) Bluto.

She is survived by her sister, Rebecca White, and her husband, Stephen, of Georgia; by her brother, Peter Bluto, and his wife, Deborah, of Deland, Fla.; and by several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in So. Hero. Burial followed in the Grand Isle Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.