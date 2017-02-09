Judge to rule on unsealing evidence in Gratton case

Franklin County judge A. Gregory Rainville considered a motion last week to make public several pieces of evidence that were temporarily sealed in the state’s case against Ethan Gratton.

Gratton, a 26-year-old Georgia resident, is accused of fatally shooting David Hill and critically wounding Mark Brito, two Fairfax men who police say were logging near Gratton’s Georgia Mountain Rd. home on January 2.

Court records indicate a dispute over the men using Gratton’s driveway as a turnaround led to a physical altercation that ended with Gratton shooting the men with a .40-caliber pistol. The state charged Gratton with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, both felonies that carry potential life sentences.

Gratton has been held in jail pending Rainville’s review of evidence, including a medical evaluation suggesting the men concussed Gratton in the altercation, effectively limiting his ability to make rational decisions. That could hamper the state’s ability to prove intent, a necessary component for second-degree murder convictions.

In a five-hour bail hearing last month, Rainville ordered crime scene photos, audio of the 911 call from Gratton’s mother and Gratton’s medical records to be temporarily sealed.

Gregory Lamoureux of Enosburg, publisher of the weekly County Courier newspaper, took issue with that.

Last Friday, the court heard Lamoureux’s motion to unseal the evidence, one he filed as a private citizen, though he’s covered the Gratton case for his publication.

Lamoureux argued the sealed exhibits were already made public during the bail hearing, where evidence was presented in a widely attended proceeding both photographed and recorded by the press.

“It was a choice by the defense to have a bail hearing … thus, having the exhibits introduced in court,” Lamoureux argued before Rainville and a smattering of family members – both Gratton’s and the victims’ – at his motion hearing. “Nobody was making them present those publicly.”

“First of all, your honor, we didn’t request that Mr. Gratton be held without bail,” defense attorney Steve Dunham countered. In fact, Gratton’s attorneys argued for his release, saying the homegrown, employed, college graduate with no prior criminal record acted in self-defense.

Dunham said he was only required to show the prosecution – not the public – evidence his team collected during discovery. Furthermore, pretrial access to some exhibits could prejudice potential jurors, he said.

Rainville noted the court’s obligation to balance First Amendment rights to access of information with a defendant’s Sixth Amendment rights to a fair trial.

“Case law indicates the court has a constitutional duty to minimize effects of potentially prejudicial pretrial publicity,” Rainville said.

Lamoureux said keeping the exhibits under seal would only prevent “certain people” from seeing it – anyone not present during the bail hearing or without access to media coverage, he explained.

The court took a brief recess just before 4 p.m. to allow attorneys on both sides to confer with their clients, specifically to review the photographs in question. Upon their return, Dunham said the defense would allow the court to unseal 21 photographs, including shots of Gratton’s facial injuries and general views of the road where the crime scene occurred.

Dunham requested 12 other photos remain under seal, especially four that would be “most prejudicial,” including close-ups of the victims in the road.

State’s attorney Jim Hughes agreed those pictures should remain private out of respect for the victims’ families. Lamoureux disagreed.

“It’s highly unlikely that any reputable news agency would actually use any of them, but I think they should be accessible for people who want to understand the case,” he argued, citing a Supreme Court decision that said information should be redacted in the “least intrusive way.”

In this instance, that could mean blurring out details of the body, Lamoureux suggested.

The defense also requested photos of the Grattons’ basement – depicting a trail of blood – and the alleged weapon in the back of Pamela Gratton’s car remain under seal.

The latter photograph was projected on screen in court during Gratton’s bail hearing, Lamoureux said, and that projection was captured by media and printed in at least one newspaper.

“So they don’t need that one – they already have it,” Dunham said.

“It shouldn’t be sealed without cause, and there’s no cause to seal it if it’s already out there,” Lamoureux rebutted.

Rosie Chase, Gratton’s other defense attorney, said that photo invades the Gratton family’s privacy: A prescription medication can be seen in the photo, she said. The same argument applied to interior photos of the Grattons’ home.

“There’s been a lot of media attention on this case, and there are a lot of people who have strong opinions about what occurred, and there’s a lot of blame being flung around,” Chase said. “Mr. and Mrs. Gratton have a right to the privacy of their home.”

She further argued that broadcasts on the nightly news would present the images “without hearing the full facts of the case” and would prejudice her client.

“That prejudice would be irreparable at this stage,” Chase added.

The defense also asked the court to keep audio of Pamela Gratton’s 911 call sealed because it included private information, like her phone number and address, and also depicted voices including the defendant’s and at least one witness at the scene.

Dunham noted the state agreed to seal the 911 call, citing concerns the public may hesitate to notify emergency responders in the future for fear the recording will show up in the media later.

Indeed, Hughes said releasing that audio could have a “potential chilling effect” on future 911 callers “if they know their voice is going to be on the news that night or for months on end as a criminal case churns through the system,” he said. “That is a substantial interest that law enforcement has against not publicly playing this specific 911 call.”

Again, Lamoureux noted the call was played in open court, but attorneys said they feared public access to the audio could result in the broadcast of segments “without context” or other facts of the case that could come out during trial.

Rainville ordered the court immediately unseal the agreed-upon photographs and said he would take the other arguments under advisement, hoping to issue a decision within several days.

The judge’s decision on Gratton’s bail is also still pending.