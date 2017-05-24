Judge hears arguments in Preavy case

For the first time since the case was filed nearly two years ago, the parties in the Preavy family’s lawsuit against Milton School District met in court this week to argue whether the case should go to trial.

The hearing was in response to the district’s motion for summary judgment, which argues a reasonable jury couldn’t rule in favor of the plaintiffs, Tracy Stopford and Sean and Karen Preavy, parents of the late hazing victim Jordan Preavy.

Jordan was one of three victims in the 2014 criminal investigation, which

eventually charged five former players with various hazing-related crimes for inserting pool cues into victims’ rectums.

Jordan committed suicide in 2012, about a year after his teammates attacked him outside the blockhouse, the football team’s locker room. The lawsuit alleges the school was negligent and failed to protect Jordan from known harassment on the team.

In court on Tuesday, school attorney Pietro Lynn of Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky told Judge Robert A. Mello the Preavys’ claims have no merit since the district couldn’t have foreseen Jordan’s assault.

“There can be no argument the school brushed this under the rug,” he said. “On the contrary.”

As part of his 21-minute argument, Lynn detailed the measures taken by former athletic director Joe Solomon in 2009 to address the so-called “no homo[sexual]” game, which entailed the boys complimenting one another and then quickly clarifying they’re not gay. Jordan didn’t transfer to Milton from Essex High School until 2011, he said.

Lynn argued case law demonstrates a school is only “on notice” for criminal misconduct if there were prior crimes committed by those same students. He said this is absent in the Preavys’ case, which eliminates their negligence claim.

Lynn also refuted the Preavys’ argument that the district violated the Vermont Fair Housing and Public Accommodations Act, which requires schools to protect students from discrimination.

He said the school never received notice of the assault since neither Jordan nor his teammates reported the incident. Jordan also never told his parents.

“You’ve got to give schools an opportunity to deal with the issue before you hold them responsible,” Lynn said.

“The critical issue here is one of notice,” Lynn later summarized. “Nobody has come to this court with a shred of evidence that Milton High School was aware of any prior, negative interactions between these students and certainly none of a violent or criminal nature.”

In his rebuttal, Preavy family attorney Robert Appel said Jordan and the other victims had just suffered an embarrassing attack, and the “code of silence” surrounding it is consistent with the culture perpetuated on the team.

He said principal Anne Blake told another victim that if these allegations were true, she’d shut down the football program.

“It’s not an invitation to disclose the misconduct that was ongoing,” Appel said, “which a reasonably diligent administrator, athletic director, football coach would have known.”

Further, Appel argued, the district was well aware of misconduct on the football team for years and never acted. He said Solomon should have known these incidents were possible, especially given the widespread coverage of other hazing incidents in Vermont, notoriously on the University of Vermont hockey team in 1999.

“Someone who is responsible for monitoring the welfare of students … one would think he’d have some basic knowledge of the twisted dynamic some of our young people fall into,” Appel said. “As well intentioned as he may have been, he was ineffective in controlling what was obviously a culture of hazing and harassment.”

The parties also discussed the district’s motion to issue sanctions against Appel for engaging in ex parte communication with the district’s expert witness, Dr. William Nash.

Appel told the court his contact only amounted to trying to schedule a deposition. Lynn argued that conversation could have gone through his office, saying Appel’s subsequent motion to exclude Nash as a witness was only due to Appel’s communication with Nash about the case.

The district’s motion asks for fees incurred from handling Appel’s motion to strike Nash and $500 to “deter repetition of such conduct.”

In court, Appel freely admitted he would have handled the matter differently.

Appel expects Mello to issue a decision on both motions in a few weeks.