Joseph appointed to Milton School Board

Milton’s Michael Joseph is the second resident appointed to the school board in seven days, this time filling a vacancy left by vice-chairwoman Karen LaFond.

After Greg Burbo was appointed last Monday, Aug. 7 to replace Jennifer Taylor who resigned in July after three months, LaFond decided it was her time, too. She felt reassured any of the other six candidates for Taylor’s seat would serve the community with new eyes and fresh energy.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bring my knowledge and experience to the school board,” Joseph said in a phone interview Monday night. On family vacation this week, he was not present at the meeting — an absence he said he feared would hurt his chances for appointment.

The other five candidates included Eli Farnsworth, Rick Dooley, Glen Button, Jeremy Metcalf and Joy Wills. Metcalf withdrew his candidacy after Farnsworth and Dooley detailed their qualities to the crowd. Trustee Cathy Vadnais read a prepared statement from Button, who was not present. Wills did not run for the seat.

Board chairwoman Lori Donna said she reached out to the remaining candidates last week once receiving LaFond’s resignation letter and checking with the board’s attorney about appropriate procedure.

LaFond resigned Tuesday, Aug. 8, a month to the day Taylor stepped down.

After the Aug. 7 meeting, LaFond said she pulled out a resignation letter she penned May 8 but never submitted. She reworked it to fit her current reasoning: overwhelming stress to her and her family, as well as resistance from school leadership to create change the board proposed. It was a decision she said she was grappling with for a while.

Each year, LaFond said she ran for the one-year seat because she wasn’t sure what the next year would bring. She decided to not run last Town Meeting, but advocated with a write-in spot last minute.

In her resignation letter, LaFond said the board “has been ineffective in combating the resistance of the leadership to collaborate on proposed solutions.”

“It is an unfortunate circumstance that the negativity of a few has overshadowed the amazing work of many faculty and staff,” she continued.

LaFond cited her push to publicize results from Dr. Anthony Muhammad’s school culture audit as an example. Superintendent Ann Bradshaw has insisted this remain an internal working document.

Campaigning Monday night, a few candidates again expressed their qualifications and outlook for the district. Dooley began by thanking a few teachers who read statements about current turmoil infiltrating the district.

In a lengthy speech, Milton High School English teacher Ellen Taggart said it’s time to move past blame and embody empathy and empowerment. She recognizes teachers need to be culturally aware when interacting with students and called on Bradshaw and school leadership to lead the district in the right direction.

Former middle school teacher Jana Fabri Sbardellati, who resigned late this summer after 10 years, read a letter on behalf of her and three other instrumental middle school teachers leaving Milton: Joshua Roof, Nathan Caswell and Greer Krembs.

Milton Inclusion and Diversity Initiative founder Katrina Battle repeated a question she asked last week: How would a new candidate rebuild trust after months of lacking transparency?

Once returning from executive session, Vadnais said trustees chose Joseph in part because of his experience working on other town boards. He currently sits on the town’s economic development commission and previously served on the planning commission.

During his tenure on the latter, Joseph helped develop current zoning districts, which involved a number of community forums. He said he hopes to bring structure to board meetings and to how members communicate with the public.

Two months after the district said it would organize a community forum on race, a date has yet to be set. At Monday’s meeting, Bradshaw said she needs further direction.

Joseph said he manages a diverse workforce at Dealer.com, where he oversees a department of 130 people in six locations throughout the U.S. Still, he said there’s more to learn.

“[I’m] willing to educate myself on the matter and see what we can do to enhance the knowledge of the folks involved and carry out the duties of the school system,” he said.

The lacking transparency within the district drew him to apply, he added. Joseph doesn’t think the board and superintendent know how their decisions affect constituents’ trust.

Being open and honest with job candidates and those involved in hiring is important, he said. The same goes for taxpayers and their money, he added.

When Taylor resigned, she said her voice was not heard as equally as other trustees’. In response, Joseph said he plans to use his past board experience to handle such matters.

While he will voice his opinions, Joseph recognized his conclusions won’t always match up with other trustees’.

“My experience is you don’t always win the debate, but at the end of the day, we need to come to some type of relative agreement” and move forward, he said.

He said he hopes this feat is possible with the school board, too.