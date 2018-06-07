By SUSAN LARSON

Registration is open for the Libraries Rock! Summer Reading Program at Milton Public Library. There’s something for all ages! Our goal is to encourage reading, combat education gains lost during summer break from school, and provide free entertaining and educational programs for our community. We hope everyone will register, read, attend programs and have fun!

Begin by registering online from the home page of our website for participation in the reading segment of our summer reading program. (Or, you may come into the library, and we will complete the online registration for you.) We have four levels to choose from, and you’ll notice that some ages may register for more than one.

Rubber Ducky Readers for Little Ones, Up to age 3

Adults and their children up to age 3 complete activities that build early literacy skills. You receive your first sheet when you register, and there’s an activity sheet for each month June through August. Turn in the completed sheet at the end of the month, and the child receives a free book, courtesy of Milton’s Promise Community grant.

Libraries Rock! Summer Reading for Kids, Ages 2 – 12

Children ages 2 – 12 can read on their own, listen to a book on CD, read aloud to others, or have someone read to them. You receive a reading log and a bookmark when you register. If you register online, make sure you ask for your log and bookmark the next time you’re in the library. You may also register in the library with our staff at the circulation desk. Kids earn a sticker for each book read and recorded on the reading log. Everyone who registers and reads receives a certificate and a free book beginning August 8 (at our program) through August 31.

Summer Reading for Young Adults, Ages 12 – 17

When you register and then each time you read a book, volunteer at the library, or attend a library program, you may enter your name into a drawing to win one of two $50 VISA gift cards. The drawing will be held Friday, Aug. 31. In addition, at each Teen Night Program you attend your name is entered into a drawing for a $5 ice cream gift certificate.

Summer Reading Bingo for Adults

For registering, and then for each summer reading Bingo card completed 6/1 – 8/31, adults are entered into a drawing for a monthly prize. June’s prize is a $25 debit card.

July’s prize is $50 gift certificate to Istanbul Kebab House. August’s prize is $150 gift certificate to the Flynn Theater.

Our summer calendar is full of programs and special events for all ages. Master drum circle facilitator Saragail Benjamin will get everyone making music and storytelling on June 21. Chris Yerlig returns this year with Mime and Magic on July 11, and Denis Waring will take us on a musical tour of six cultures on August 8. From June through August, there’s also gardening, crafts, story times, LCATV Video Day Camps, and so much more.

Choices for our young adults include global cooking, embroidery, drumming, RVA rock painting, pebble art, making Bowtruckles from “Fantastic Beasts,” and karaoke night.

Programs for adults include our Wednesday Night Dinner and a Movie Series, Mandala Rock Painting, classes in Microsoft Office 365 and Windows 10, and a conservation conversation about how to help birds through our coffee and chocolate consumption.

With lively fiddling, Burt Porter will present the history and characteristics of New England fiddle music during a July 14 Vermont Humanities Council Presentation.

The Friends of Milton Public Library will host their second annual ice cream social in conjunction with the Milton Community Band Pops Concert on July 24 in Bombardier Park West.

Visit Millie the Bookmobile at the Milton Farmers’ Market on Thursdays, June 7 through August 16. Receive a sticker, shop the Friends of the Library mobile book sale, and read a book inside Millie.

Again this summer, Milton Public Library is a drop-in site for those age 18 and under to receive free lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 6/18 – 8/24. Just drop in! Hunger Free Vermont and the Milton Town School District sponsor the program.

Our summer reading brochure lists all events. It’s available on our website and in the library. You can call or come in to register for the programs in which you want to participate.

All of us at the library have planned for months to provide our community with a great summer reading program. Come join the fun!