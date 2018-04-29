MILTON – John Wayne Tomczyk, 31, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 16, 2018 at his home in Milton.

“Johnny” was born on Nov. 29, 1986 in Burlington, the son of John and Melody (Shepard) Tomczyk.

He is survived by his parents of Milton; by his sister, Desiree Tomczyk; his brothers Daniel and Perry Tomczyk, all of South Burlington; by his grandmothers Ivy Shepard and Lucia Lord; and by a wealth of relatives.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service was held Monday, April 23 at noon at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. Burial followed at St. Francis Cemetery in Winooski.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.