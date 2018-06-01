GRAND ISLE – John Robert Davis, 70, died unexpectedly as a result of a fall at his home, Monday May 21, 2018.

John was born in Bremerhaven, Germany on June 1, 1947, the son of Robert and Rose (Fescher) Davis.

He worked as a mail handler for the U.S. Post Office for many years before retiring in 2004.

He was married to Kaydell (Stewart) Davis, who survives him; as well as his daughter, Erica Seymour, and her husband, Terence, of McKinney, Texas; and grandchildren Kaylah, Savannah and Kailah; by his son, Evan Davis, and his wife, Christina, of Grand Isle and grandchildren Tré, Mason and baby Davis due in October. Also surviving is a sister, Diane Henderson, of San Diego, Calif.

In keeping with John’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service at this time. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.