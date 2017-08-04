John P. Hoyt Jr.

MILTON – John Prescott Hoyt, Jr. of Milton, age 96, died Aug. 2, 2017 of cancer at the VNA Respite House.

He was the son of Elsie Pearl Ralph and John P. Hoyt, born May 30, 1921 in Chelsea, Mass. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Vermont in January 1943, activating a probationary commission in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific Aviation Repair Unit on Guadalcanal, followed by stateside assignment to the pre-commissioning of the aircraft carrier Leyte in WWII.

He married UVM senior Margaret Linda Waterman on Dec. 21, 1947, and they raised four wonderful children John (Jay) P. III (died 3/25/2016), Mark Owen (died 1/16/1995), Margo Alice Breen and Christopher Lindsay Hoyt and his wife, Kelly Mullens.

He was the proud grandfather of Marsha Sue and her husband, Kevin, of Fort Myers, Fla. (Mark’s daughter) and Lindsay Alice of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Megan Elyssa and Andrew Nevins of Castleton (Margo’s daughters). He also leaves his first great-grandchild, Sawyer Owen.

In 1954, the family moved from New Britain, Conn. to Vermont following the death of John Sr. to be near Cold Spring Camp in Milton. John worked as a sales engineer at the N.B. Machine Co. in New Britain, as designer for Metrogram Scales in Winooski, as chief engineer for McGraw Edison Power Tools, as project engineer on the gatling guns (7.62mm & 30mm) at GE and finally as manager for GE Aircraft Weapon Systems Burlington, retiring in 1987.

At the same time he maintained the eight cottages of Cold Spring Camp for his mother, Pearl Hoyt, from 1952 to 1969 and then continued to operate the camp until 1995 with co-owner and wife, Peggie.

In 1994, the Hoyts donated 114 acres of Eagle Mountain land to the Lake Champlain Land Trust for conservation and transfer to the Town of Milton. He was a member of the board of directors of LCLT for six years, persuading the Vermont Electric Coop to sell 112 adjoining acres to LCLT in 1995 for the Eagle Mountain Natural Area, thus gifting to the town a 226-acre park on undeveloped scenic land close to the shore of Lake Champlain.

John was an active member of Seneca Lodge #40 Masons for 70 years, serving once as master and of Chittenden Chapter #59 OES having served as worthy patron three years.

He was a committee chairman of BSA Troop 3 Burlington when his three sons became Eagle Scout and his daughter, Margo, co-leader of Explorer Post #603. He worked on advancement district committee and received the Silver Beaver Award. He was given the BSA Life Saving Award for a sail boating mishap on the Luther Bridgman’s Pinky Schooner; the boat was subsequently given to Ship 603.

He served on a number of boards including 4H Club, LCYC, MYC, St. Andrews Society of Vermont, Lake Champlain Land Trust, Milton Selectboard and Milton Family Community Center. John was often involved with major projects with these boards.

As “Bud Hoyt,” he was captain of the UVM cross-country team in ’42 and freshman ’39. He obtained a private pilot’s license in ’40 in the civilian pilots training program at UVM. He was a member of the UVM Ski Team, under Coach Ruch. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sailboat racing on the Princess, boat building, flying and model airplane building.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday Aug. 24, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center with an Eastern Star and Masonic service.

Burial will be on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Milton Village Cemetery followed with a luncheon at the Masonic Hall in Milton.

A funeral service will be on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the South Hero Congregational Church, with a reception following.

