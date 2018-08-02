BURLINGTON / ST. ALBANS – John “Newts” Peter Newton, 57, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, July 31, 2018 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

John was born Nov. 3, 1960 in Burlington, the son of Kenneth Jr. and Martha (Benoit) Newton.

He graduated from Burlington High School and served in the U.S. Army. John loved to go bowling, play mallet golf, and softball. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers. Go Sox!

He is survived by his brothers Kenneth K. Newton III and his spouse, Joshua, of St. Albans and Larry Newton and his wife, Kim, of Colchester; and his sister Joyce McCutcheon and her husband, John, of Milton; by his nephews Taylor Newton and his wife, Emily Bens, and their daughter, Fiona; and Andrew Newton and his wife, Brittany Rocheleau Newton. He also leaves his special cousins and best friends Michael “Shorty” Shortsleeve and Peter Shortsleeve.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Judith Newton and his aunts Loretta Benoit and Pauline Gaudreau.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 from 4-6 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. by the Rev. John Feltz.

A celebration of John’s life will follow at 7 p.m. at Smitty’s Pub, 1127 North Ave., in the Ethan Allen Shopping Center in Burlington.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446 or the Franklin County Home Health Agency/Hospice at 3 Home Health Circ., St. Albans, VT 05478. Both agencies provided wonderful care and kindness to John and our family.