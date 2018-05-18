John Marshall Fox

MILTON – John M. ‘Jack’ Fox, 81, died peacefully with family by his side on May 11, 2018 at The Ethan Allen Residence in Burlington after a period of declining health.

He was born April 23, 1937 in East Granby, Conn., the son of Marshall Fox and Norma (Nolan) Fox. He attended Simsbury High School, where he was a “Best Dressed” sports star. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force followed by continuing service in the CT Air National Guard. He apprenticed at Pratt & Whitney before joining General Electric/Lockheed Martin of Burlington as a designer where he worked for 30 years, retiring in1997.

Jack married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Majeska, in 1957 in St. Bernard Catholic Church in Tariffville, Conn. Margaret predeceased him in 1975.

He remarried C. Ann (Szymczyk) Dunigan in 1976, who survives him. He is also survived by his children John M. Fox Jr. of Sterling, Va., Steven Fox (Michele) of Starksboro and Jeanne Keefe (Timothy) of Jericho; by Ann’s children Mark (Dorothy) of New Orleans, James (Becky) of Milton, Christopher of Wallingford, Mary McAllister (Joe Driscoll) of Hinesburg, Janet (Anne) of Milton, Julie Abnet (Kevin) of S. Hero and Greg (Heather) Dunigan of St. Albans; by 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Engelke (Edward). of East Granby and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his first wife, Jack was predeceased by his daughter Linda Campbell.

Jack was an avid fisherman, hunter, music lover and lawn mower. He was active in many organizations including the Shriners, Masons and was a lifetime member of the Elks Club in Burlington. He was dedicated to his faith and the Red Sox.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Ethan Allen Residence, the Arbors, Bayada Hospice, and all the friends, neighbors and family who provided care and support. Special thanks and a fist-bump to the caregivers and staff of the Ethan Allen Residence, who nicknamed Jack “DJ.” He was often listening to his Red Sox on his headphones wherever he went.

Visiting hours were held Tuesday, May 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 19 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at 446 Mountain Rd in Suffield, Conn. Burial will follow in the Simsbury Cemetery in Simsbury, Conn.

Condolences may be made to minorfh.com.