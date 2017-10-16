MILTON – James “Jimi” Aikey, 36, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 in Colchester.

Jimi was born on July 9, 1981 in Burlington, the son of James “Joe” and JoAnn (Yandow) Aikey. He graduated from Milton High School in 2000 and enjoyed working as a personal trainer. Jimi loved to compete in weight lifting and bodybuilding and held several titles. He had also worked at Ultimate Fitness.

He is survived by his loving parents JoAnn Aikey and James “Joe” Aikey and his wife, Debbie, all of Milton; by his grandmother, Esther Aikey, of Colchester; his stepsister, Cristine Blackburn, and her husband, Daryl, of Williston; his aunts and uncles Sandi Gauthier and husband, Kevin; Barbara Aikey and her friend, Cathy; Julie Archacki Aikey and her husband, Walt; and Timothy Aikey; by his niece, Riley, and nephew, Jordan, and by many special cousins especially Heather, Steven and Jason.

Jimi dearly missed his sister, Janelle, who died in 2008. He was also predeceased by his grandparents Raymond and Doris Yandow, James H. Aikey and his aunt Marie Quintin.

Visiting hours were held Friday, Oct. 13 at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A graveside service was held Saturday morning in the West Milton Cemetery on Bear Trap Road with a reception following at the American Legion.

