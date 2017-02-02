Jim Bryce to donate new facility at Georgia Beach

Top: Ruggiano Engineering produced the preliminary site plans of the new facility Georgia businessman Jim Bryce is donating to the town beach. Above: The entrance to Georgia Beach is pictured last summer. The selectboard recently announced local businessman Jim Bryce's $250,000 donation of a new pavilion at the park to replace an old structure.

Five years after his last million-dollar donation, Georgia developer Jim Bryce again plans to bestow a charitable gift upon his town.

Last week, the Georgia Selectboard officially announced Bryce’s intention to donate a 6,000-square foot structure to replace the deteriorating pavilion at Georgia Beach, a sizable and generous offer the board says selectman Ric Nye specifically helped procure.

The $250,000 donation from the Arrowhead Industrial Park owner has been in the works for months but was previously kept under wraps, board members said. Last Monday, they invited Georgia Recreation and Little League members to discuss details and preliminary site plans.

The structure would replace the outdated pavilion; its softening wood begs a desperate need of carpentry updates, officials said.

Still, family reunions, company picnics, wedding receptions and other gatherings regularly keep the space occupied every weekend in the summer. Administrative assistant Krissy Jenkins has already booked the space to several renters this year.

Bryce and the town both hope the new and improved structure is up and running by then but admit an unpredictable and tedious state permitting process could present roadblocks. Though there’s no set demo date, the town hopes work can begin as soon as weather permits.

“In a perfect world, that [old] building would be down by Town Meeting Day,” Nye said, noting Bryce plans an “aggressive” construction timeline this spring to get the space usable by summer, the park’s busiest season.

The new space will more than triple the size of the structure it’s set to replace, Nye said. A site drawing prepared by Ruggiano Engineering depicts a central 60 by 60-foot open space bordered by two bathrooms and three separate spaces for a kitchen, snack bar and storage, all 20 by 30-feet.

The open building will be made of steel with cedar siding on the outer walls.

“It will meet the town’s needs for the next 40 years,” Nye said.

Talk of a snack bar and renovated bathrooms has percolated for years, but most of the park’s recent upgrades were replacing failing equipment or repairing essential structures like the dock and boat launch.

“This place is a jewel,” selectboard vice-chairman Matt Crawford said in a meeting last summer. “Let’s think forward with it instead of just patching holes down there all the time.”

Bryce’s donation is a launching pad for just that. Little League parents last week were excited at the prospect of grilling food for games under shelter. Nye’s confirmation that the structure would be equipped with hot water prompted a “hallelujah!” from one mother.

The board asked recreation officials and Little League organizers – the park’s main patrons – to start brainstorming functions and features for the new building. Nye suggested reaching out to other local business owners for donations to outfit the space, including appliances.

That’s what happened after Bryce donated a brand new fire station to the town in 2011: His company donated the majority of the material and labor to construct the Route 7 building from the ground up, and other Georgia business owners followed suit with offers of cabinets, countertops, flags and flagpoles.

Though Bryce largely offset the expense, taxpayers paid into the town’s new asset, approving the fire station and two other renovation projects to the tune of $2.5 million in a special vote in January 2010.

The Georgia Beach project won’t require any bond issue, town treasurer Amber Baker confirmed last week. Any expense the town will incur is already accounted for in the budget, “which is amazing,” she said.

“Jim Bryce is an amazingly generous man,” Nye added.

“And he’s very humble about it,” Baker said.

“He won’t want his picture or his name on the door,” Nye agreed. “This board has done our best to protect our business people because we know they’re our tax base … we don’t throw up hoops for them like other municipalities.”

Officials hope the facility will spark interest in the town beach and potentially lead to increased revenue – more people may be apt to rent the space once it’s totally refurbished.

“Jim is very generous, and when he gets in on a project, he likes to do it right,” Nye said, noting Bryce regularly sends crews to the fire station – unprompted, five years later – to repair windows or plant new trees if he’s noticed something amiss.

“We need to take care of this asset, which I’m sure that we will,” Nye continued, “but Jim will be watching.”