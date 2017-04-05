Jeremy Hardy

Q: What does being a good citizen mean to you?

A: Being a good citizen to me means to think about others and to help others as often as you can. Also being a good citizen means to have respect for others.

Q: Give an example of when you were a good citizen.

A: An example of a time that I was a good citizen was when somebody that I don’t usually talk to needed help, I was there in under a minute to explain the task to them.

Q: Why is it important to help your school and your community?

A: It is important to help your school and your community because if someone needs help, you should do whatever you can do to help. Others might not help them, so make sure you do.