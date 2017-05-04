Jason Estus

WESTFORD – Jason B. Estus, 39, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 2, 2017 following complications from streptococcus pneumonia.

Jason was born May 12, 1977 in Burlington, the son of Gary and Brenda (Guilmette) Estus.

He was a member of Aerie 4218 of Milton and was employed at the Essex Country Club.

Jason is survived by his parents Gary and Brenda Estus of Westford and by his brothers Gary Estus Jr. and Dixie of Westford and Cory Estus and his wife, Melissa, and their son Justin of Grand Isle; by his grandparents Tony Estus of Westford and Richard and Rose Mary Guilmette Sr. of Milton; by his best friend, Bobby Mongeon, and friend, Kayla, of Milton; and by several uncles, aunts and friends.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday May 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.