MILTON – Jane Irene Page, 89, died peacefully Friday, March 31, 2017, with her loving family by her side.

Jane was born in Worcester, Mass. on Aug. 18, 1927, the daughter of James and Mary (O’Donnell) Quinn. Jane spent her early years in Worcester. She moved to Troy, N.Y. and graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School in 1945,

She went to work at Norton Industries, and on Sept 1, 1951, she married Robert Page and was always known as Jane Q. Page.

She enjoyed gardening cooking and golf. She traveled to Germany to join her husband shortly after the war. They moved to Corning, Staten Island and Huntington, N.Y. She supported her husband’s career as an electrical engineer.

She made many friends in those places and worked hard to make a great home, and she was the life of the party where ever she was. In 1966, they moved to Osgood Hill Road in Essex and bought a former dairy farm. She loved animals. It was a very busy time.

In 1989 they moved to Pine Knoll Shore, N.C. and built a house by the ocean. In 2012, she moved to Milton.

Jane loved her dogs, especially her last two, Beckett and Teddy Bear. She spent her last St. Patrick’s Day smiling with her Irish eyes. She will be missed.

Jane is survived by her children Marta Page of Milton, James “Jimmy” Page and his wife, Lucy, of Westford; Beth Page and her husband, Stephen LaMonda of Milton; Susan Sweet and her husband, David, of Deland, Fla.; and Anne Page and her spouse, Priscilla Drake, of Charlotte, N.C. She was the proud grandmother of Ethan, Robert, Seamus, Andrew and partner, Chelsea; Christina, Jessica and partner, Matt; Besset and wife, Jenny; Sy, Toby, Satchel, Mookie Jane, Connor and Jane; and she was great-grandmother to Maxwell and Ellie, all of whom survive her. She is also survived by her sister, Anne Decataur, and by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Robert, Jane was predeceased by her daughter Amy Page-Derosia in 2013, by her son Bobby in 1963 and by her sister Mary Burch in 2016.

Donations in Jane’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., VT Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. Special thanks to the Georgia Health Center, VNA staff and the Green Mountain Rehab Center. She was able to stay in her home for over four years. She only spent the last week at Green Mountain Nursing Center with end-stage Alzheimer’s disease. The care and support she received was above and beyond, and Jane Q. Page and family are forever grateful.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, April 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service following at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.