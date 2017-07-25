James Sarven

MILTON – James J. Sarven, 80, died July 21, 2017 at his home with loving family members by his side.

Jim was born May 3, 1937 in Colchester, the son of Robert and Marcella (Clapper) Sarven.

Mr. Sarven proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On July 9, 1960, he married Nancy Andrews in St. Albans Bay. Together they owned and operated Sarven’s Plumbing and Heating.

He was a former member of the F&AM No. 40 and of the American Legion in Colchester.

Jim is survived by his children Bruce Sarven of Fairfax, Lorie Cross and her husband, Allen, of Milton; David Sarven of Milton, and Craig Sarven of Georgia. He is also survived by his grandson, Michael Benway, and his wife, Riley; by his great-grandson, Ira, of Georgia and by his beloved rescue Chihuahua, Pebbles.

He was predeceased by an infant son, Edward Arthur Sarven, and by his wife, Nancy.

Jim’s family would like to extend special thanks to nephrology nurse Phyllis B., phlebotomist Sherry Bunnell, invasive cardiology care coordinator Marcia Abdelrahman and VNA nurse Judy Evans for the excellent care given to him.

As per Jim’s wishes, there will be no funeral service, and burial will be next to Nancy in the Milton Village Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

