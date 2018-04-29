ESSEX JCT. – Jacqueline Marie Thibault, 86 of Essex, passed away peacefully April 14, 2018 at Our Lady of Providence in Winooski.

Jackie was born July 30, 1931 in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence (Boucher) Hamel.

On May 6, 1950 she married Jean C. Thibault in Winooski.

Jackie became a naturalized citizen of the USA on Feb. 12, 1962.

After marriage, she moved to Essex with her husband, Jean, where they purchased and operated a dairy farm for the next 17 years. During this time Jackie also pursued a career in hairdressing, which led to opening Jackie’s Beauty Shop that Jackie operated for the next 50 years. Owning the shop was her pride and joy and provided her with many years of enjoyment and fulfillment along with the numerous friendships that were created.

Jackie was very creative and interested in arts and crafts, knitting baby afghans for each grandchild that came along, enjoyed working in her flower garden, floral arranging, stained glass and painting.

Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Jean. She is survived by her children Diane Deforge and her husband, Paul, of Essex; Ann Riley and her husband, Dave, of Essex; Bob Thibault of Burlington, Patricia Demello and her husband, Lorenzo, of San Diego; and Mark Thibault of Milton; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Florence Hamel and Sally Bombard and her husband, Richard.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Pius X Church in Essex on May 5 at 11 a.m. with interment following at the Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Providence, 47 West Spring St., Winooski, VT 05404.

Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.