Milton 10, Mt. Abraham 8

May 19

BRISTOL — Alex Line and Andrew Harvey combined for five hits, six steals, four runs and four runs batted in Saturday as Milton earned its first win of the baseball season, 10-8, over Mt. Abraham to split a doubleheader with the Eagles.

Mt. Abraham began the day with an 8-5 victory in the first game, handing the Yellowjackets their 12th straight defeat. But Milton — playing its sixth straight away game — rallied in the rematch, getting six strong innings on the mound from Matt Brault and collected nine hits for the win.

Brault threw six innings, allowing eight hits and five walks while striking out five. Harvey closed the win with one inning for the save, striking out two.

At the plate, Harvey singled twice, scored two runs, drove in three, and stole four bases, while Brault added a single with two runs and two RBI.

Line led the offense with three hits, scoring twice along with a pair of steals and an RBI. Jacob Laware (run, RBI), and Kyle Raftery (run, RBI) each had a single, and Cam Barnier scored once and drove in two.

For the Eagles, Jarrod Forand (double, run, 3 RBI) and Dustin Whitcomb (double, RBI, run) each had three hits.