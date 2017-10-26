‘Jackets fall to Thunderbirds, 5-0

Mikayla Elwood of Milton (center) tries to take the ball away from Missisquoi's Rachel Dumeny. (Photo by Josh Kaufmann)

SWANTON — In last Friday’s game against Milton, Missisquoi’s Thunderbirds were in on goalie Aly Sheehan three times in the first two minutes.

That set the tone for the game as MVU went on to defeat the Yellowjackets, 5-0.

It seemed fitting that, for Senior Day, MVU’s seniors would do all of the scoring. Naima Bouti had a hat trick, and Rachel Dumeny had two goals and an assist.

The Thunderbirds’ first three corners produced little in the way of scoring chances as they didn’t handle the pass from the end line very well. The fourth time was the charm. Karley Zier passed out to Dumeny, whose shot hit a defenseman. On a delayed call, Dumeny regained control and shot past a screened Sheehan for the 1-0 lead with 12 minutes left in the half.

A strong point for the Yellowjackets was that even though MVU was in its circle for extended periods, the team avoided fouls that would have given MVU penalty corners. The Thunderbirds only had seven in the game.

If ever there was a team goal, Bouti’s first score early in the second half would be it. Dumeny carried to the right of the circle and hit the ball toward the net. From there, Rhianna Sweeney, Danielle Cummings and Brianna Yandow all tried to get wood on the ball until it squirted out to Bouti, who finally knocked it over the line.

Three seniors combined for the third MVU goal as Zier passed out on a corner to Mae Gates, then over to Dumeny and into the cage.

Bouti scored the last two goals with Natalee Harvey assisting on the first and Dumeny on the final.

Milton backs Olivia Lamphere, Lily Winterbottom and Kaitlyn Tice were under siege most of the afternoon. They held the fort in the first half but finally wore down in the second as Milton had few subs. Sheehan finished with 11 saves, and Thunderbird goalie Cassidy Dunphy only had to make one.

Milton finished the regular season 2-10-1, and MVU closes at 8-4-1.