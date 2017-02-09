‘Jacket gymnasts sweep competition

MILTON — Yellowjacket gymnasts Alexis Drown, Suraya Davis and Kaylee Shaw swept the all-around competition in last Wednesday night’s meet at the Herrick Ave. School with U-32, Montpelier and Twinfield’s one-person team.

With twice as many competitors as either of the other entrants, Milton easily took team honors with a score of 112.8, fielding a full lineup in each of the four disciplines. The Yellowjackets took 11 of the 16 top-four spots in the individual events.

Drown earned another win in floor exercise with the highest score of the night, 8.3. She was among the top four in each event and was also the all-around winner for the meet with 29.55 total points.

Davis was first on the balance beam with an 8.0, finishing second all-around at 27.3. She was second to Drown on floor, and placed in three disciplines. Shaw took third in the all-around standings despite competing in just three of the four events.