Jack Gallagher is committed to the German fourth-grade program, teacher Staci Ferris-Letsos said, and has completed more than the required 30 hours of service learning. Jack has also taken on a leadership role facilitating and planning lessons for 23 students, Ferris-Letsos said.

“[Jack] spends his free sixth block making copies and planning so he can facilitate and teach the other group members the lesson after school,” she added.

Q: How do you serve the community?

A: I teach fourth-graders in Ms. Read’s class at the elementary school about German culture and language. I chose this project because it was offered to me when I was in ninth grade. I decided to do it because I was a student in this program in fourth grade, and it was great.

Q: Why are these important projects, and what will result from your efforts?

A: This is important because cultural education and enriching your knowledge is always beneficial. The goal at the end of the day isn’t to give fourth-graders mastery over the language but to encourage them to learn about things other than just American culture.

Q: What have you learned about your community from doing these projects, and how have they made you a better student?

A: I’ve been doing this for three years, and in that time, it has been really interesting to see how kids change and how culture has impacted them. It has made me a better student by making more understanding of my teachers. When kids aren’t enthusiastic it can be a real downer, so I always try and bring a positive attitude to class.