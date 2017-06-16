Jabour resigns, cites racism in AD hiring process

Milton athletic director Mike Jabour sent his official resignation letter to administrators earlier today, citing gratitude for his experience but disappointment in the school board’s last minute decision to not hire his successor.

According to the letter, obtained by the Milton Independent, he assumes the choice could be a race-related matter: Both Jabour and the man slated to replace him are black, he said.

It’s the second time in the last week that the Milton School District is facing allegations of racism. Last Friday, members of advocacy group Black Lives Matter Vermont protested at Milton Middle School, demanding superintendent Ann Bradshaw resign after saying she mishandled a hate speech incident earlier this month.

The first half of Jabour’s letter focused on his experience in Milton, where he said he enjoyed community support for the past three years. Jabour starts his new role as athletic director in his hometown of South Burlington on July 1. The announcement was made in April.

The second half of Jabour’s letter described “a great social injustice” by the school board for its decision to not hire LeVar Barrino, whom the district’s hiring committee unanimously deemed the most suitable to fill Milton’s AD role, he said.

School board chairwoman Lori Donna, vice chairwoman Karen LaFond and Bradshaw could not be reached for comment early Friday evening.

In a call to Donna’s workplace, the Independent remained on hold for more than 15 minutes before the call was disconnected.

According to Jabour’s letter, a hiring committee consisting of faculty, students and parents chose Barrino to fill the position. The school board’s decision to not hire Barrino “disregards what the hiring committee set forth and accomplished: finding a capable person,” Jabour wrote.

Jabour said the board offered Barrino no explanation, after he reportedly signed a letter of intent with Milton and resigned from his position at the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington. Jabour ended his letter saying he suspected race played a role in the matter.

“Being a fellow black man, I can only assume that having two consecutive black men in this position was not what the school board intended,” Jabour wrote.

The board’s decision was “life altering” to Barrino, Jabour wrote, and affected both his personal and professional life.

Barrino’s $56,000 position was on the agenda for approval at last Monday’s school board meeting, but trustees tabled the discussion. Jabour was present at that meeting.

There, community members also spoke out about the allegations of racism in the middle school, citing a longstanding history of racism, harassment and bullying in the district.

In his letter, Jabour told the board he will no longer take part in any hiring process related to his replacement, saying he disagrees with its decision and no longer has faith in the board’s hiring practices.

Reached by phone Friday evening, Jabour said he does not want his letter’s main focus to be about the racism allegations. Rather, he stressed how grateful he was to have been Milton’s AD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.