Information is power

Breast cancer survivor relied on research to cope

Holly Lambert has always heeded doctors’ advice: She gets annual mammograms like clockwork and performs self-breast exams regularly.

With her dense breast tissue, the 50-year-old lifelong Milton resident never got too worried if she got a callback on a mammogram. But in November 2010, the series of extra tests her doctors ordered were slightly concerning.

“I went in to have the ultrasound done, and the technologist said, ‘I need to get the radiologist,’” Lambert recalled. “I’m like, OK, this can’t be good.”

The radiologist recommended a biopsy of her left breast. Lambert called her general practitioner, who reassured her everything was probably fine.

Lambert was at work at Burlington Drug in Milton’s Catamount Industrial Park when she got a call with the results: The pathology indicated she had ductal carcinoma in situ, or Stage 0 breast cancer.

By definition, DCIS is non-invasive cancer that can be treated before it spreads. DCIS diagnoses account for one of every five new breast cancer cases, and 60,000 cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S., the American Cancer Society says.

Lambert’s doctor told her the abnormal cells in her milk duct were so small, she never would have felt a lump despite her diligence in checking.

“I took the news, and I just started crying,” Lambert said.

She called her husband, who was silent, then finally managed, “I did not expect that.”

Neither had Lambert, who has no family history of breast cancer. She went home and called her husband’s surgeon friend for advice. He told her many women with DCIS recover and have no reoccurrence.

Bolstered with this news, Lambert set out for more information. She met with her oncology team, who explained her cancer had estrogen-positive receptors, meaning the cancer’s growth was fueled by the hormone.

As such, he recommended a lumpectomy, daily radiation and a five-year regimen of tamoxifen, a drug that can reduce reoccurrence by 40 percent, according to the ACS. It was either that or a mastectomy, complete removal of Lambert’s breast tissue.

She chose the former, which was performed in January 2011 with clean margins. She only missed a week of work.

Two months later, Lambert started six weeks of radiation, performed every weekday for 20 minutes at UVM’s Breast Care Center. Every day, she left work at 3:30 p.m., got treatment and drove herself back. She insisted on going it alone.

“I was just to the point of, ‘I know I can do this,’ and I had that attitude of ‘I’m going to beat this and have these treatments by myself,’” she said. “I knew I could do it and tough through it and keep on going.”

Still, her confidence sometimes wavered. She got emotional thinking about her then-1-year-old granddaughter she wanted to see grow up.

“I was at [my son’s] house every day hugging her and holding her,” Lambert said. “I even went to the Hallmark store and got one of those Christmas books that you can record your voice in, because I was so afraid something would happen.”

Her low moods led Lambert’s son to suggest she do more research. She’d also consulted with medical professionals she’d once worked with as a teen at Fanny Allen’s X-ray department. The more information she had, the more empowered Lambert grew.

Once finished radiation – with no serious side effects to speak of – Lambert began the tamoxifen, despite possible complications of blood clots, menopausal symptoms and uterine cancer. She took a 20 mg pill every day for five years.

Lambert finished in April 2016, but that fall, she started having abnormal vaginal bleeding. A trip to the gynecologist indicated her uterine wall had thickened from a normal 5 mm to 19, a result doctors attributed to the tamoxifen.

She underwent a dilation and curettage, or D&C, procedure to remove uterine tissue for testing. The results showed the presence of pre-cancerous endometrial cells, so Lambert had a hysterectomy that November.

Her scares didn’t end until last December, when a regular mammogram indicated another mass. She had a biopsy, but this one turned out to be a benign, fatty lump.

Even seven years out, Lambert dreads her annual checkups but maintains them and her regular self-exams, often chiding her friends, family and coworkers when they lapse on doctor visits.

She’s also been a support to coworkers and friends newly diagnosed with breast cancer, because she knows too well the fear when doctors deliver the news.

“I remember what I went through,” she said. “There’s so many questions. [It’s like], sure, you’re a doctor and you can say this, but it’s not you that they told, ‘You have cancer.’”

Looking back, Lambert wouldn’t change any approach to her treatment. It may not work for all patients, but for Lambert, knowing what she was up against made the battle a little easier to fight.

“Be proactive in making decisions and choices for you,” she advises new patients. “Be your own advocate; no one else is going to be.”