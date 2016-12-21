In Loving Memory of Joseph Mazza III

Joe,
You were with us for
such a short span,
God took you as you
were becoming a man.
When you left for work
that morning, none of us
knew our farewells should
have been longer, for that’s
the last time we’d ever see
you.
No one knows how the
accident happened, and I
guess we never will.
We only know that we
loved you then, and we
love you still.
They said at the time
that our hurt would heal,
But no one knows the
loss and pain we still feel.
A day doesn’t pass
when we’re not reminded
of something in the past
we share with you,
And we’ll stop and ask
why – why can’t you be
sharing our present lives
too?
Our love for you goes
on and on,
It will stay with us
until once again we’re all
together in the Great Beyond.
Mom, JoAnne, DiAnne,
Cathy and Cindy
(Written by Cathy)