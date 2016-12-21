In Loving Memory of Joseph Mazza III

Joe,

You were with us for

such a short span,

God took you as you

were becoming a man.

When you left for work

that morning, none of us

knew our farewells should

have been longer, for that’s

the last time we’d ever see

you.

No one knows how the

accident happened, and I

guess we never will.

We only know that we

loved you then, and we

love you still.

They said at the time

that our hurt would heal,

But no one knows the

loss and pain we still feel.

A day doesn’t pass

when we’re not reminded

of something in the past

we share with you,

And we’ll stop and ask

why – why can’t you be

sharing our present lives

too?

Our love for you goes

on and on,

It will stay with us

until once again we’re all

together in the Great Beyond.

Mom, JoAnne, DiAnne,

Cathy and Cindy

(Written by Cathy)