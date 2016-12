Remembering you at Christmas!

I often sit and think about

The years that have gone by,

And of the happiness and sadness too,

That was shared by you and I.

I think of all the laughter,

The smiles and the fun,

And before I know it

The tears have all begun.

Although it brings me comfort,

To walk down memory lane.

It reminds me how without you,

Life will never be the same.

– With all my love, Ape –