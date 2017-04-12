How to save a life

Brett Macy owes his life to his son knowing CPR, so last week, his family made sure more people were equipped to respond to a medical emergency.

The Macys hosted a discounted CPR clinic at the Milton fire station last Wednesday, April 5, just past the four-month mark since Macy collapsed on his dining room floor in sudden cardiac arrest.

His son, Sam, started chest compressions as his wife, Brenda, called 911. Sam continued for a full two minutes until Milton police arrived with an automated external defibrillator. Four shocks later, Macy was revived, and today, he’s back to full health, albeit with an internal defibrillator in his chest.

A longtime runner, Macy never expected to have heart trouble, but his incident highlighted the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack. His doctor’s permission to continue eating bacon was a relief to Macy and his running group, Team Arrowhead, who supported Macy in his recovery – and pay homage to the salty meat on their team jerseys.

But in those long hours in the hospital waiting room December 1, Brenda Macy vowed to host a CPR class at their business, Exit 18 Equipment. In the end, it’s a good thing she relocated it, since the evening’s 40-plus attendees wouldn’t have fit on the shop floor.

Exit 18 will donate $10 of the $15 registration cost to Milton’s Boy Scout troops for CPR training. Sam Macy, an Eagle Scout, first learned the maneuver in that very room.

Over an hour’s time, Taylor Yeates, Milton Rescue’s training coordinator and an advanced emergency medical technician, instructed the audience how to save someone’s life. He warned it’s not an easy feat.

Less than 8 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital survive, according to Yeates’ data.

Despite this, Yeates started the presentation on a light note, showing a clip from the popular TV comedy, “The Office,” that begins with a promising CPR lesson and ends in one employee cutting the dummy in half.

“Please don’t do that to our mannequins,” Yeates said to laughter.

Yeates started with the basics, explaining the protocol no longer includes mouth-to-mouth, or “rescue breaths,” and to use common sense when diagnosing cardiac arrest.

“You know when something’s wrong,” Yeates said, clicking to a slide showing images of people clutching their chests and lying prone.

Yeates stressed the need to act quickly. Don’t waste time feeling for a carotid pulse, he said – even some EMTs fail to locate it. Instead, as soon as you determine a person’s breathing is abnormal, call 911 and start CPR or, ideally, use an AED.

Just one minute without an AED shock notches the chance of survival down 10 percent. After 12 minutes, survivability is reduced to less than 5 percent, Yeates said.

“Delays in access to care means death,” he said. “I’m used to speaking in hyperbolic terms, but those are the stats.”

Yeates noted two efforts that could increase victims’ viability in Milton.

The first is an ongoing study of a regional dispatch system that experts estimate could shave up to 90 seconds off ambulances’ response time. The Milton Selectboard appointed chairman Darren Adams to a joint study committee with seven other Chittenden County towns last month.

The second is the town’s effort to become a Heart Safe Community, a project that strengthens the “chain of survival” from calling 911 to post-arrest care. There are only four others in Vermont.

One of these steps is hosting accessible CPR courses like last week’s. Yeates demonstrated proper form by extending his arms in the air, bringing them together and interlocking his hands, one over the other.

He then brought out mannequins and set a metronome to measure 120 beats per minute – the rhythm of many pop songs, including, appropriately, the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.”

The crowd split into small groups, each led by a Milton Rescue member who used a stopwatch to time compressions for a full minute. Many participants were surprised at how hard they had to push to activate the “click” in the dummy’s chest.

In real life, “you’ll hear bones breaking,” EMT Vikki LaFountain said. “It will gross you out the first couple of times.”

Macy was the first in his group to try it. He taught CPR in the U.S. Coast Guard but never had to perform it.

“Hopefully nobody has to use these skills, but they’re good to have,” he said.

Macy’s also back to his running routine. He logs three days a week in the cardio lab and three days running with Team Arrowhead.

Family friend Carol Ann Jones, who ran with Macy the night he collapsed, practiced CPR for a full two minutes to experience what Sam did that night. It was harder than she expected but said the tight-knit group is now better prepared to take care of one another.

“This is 45 people in the community that know how to save a life,” she said.