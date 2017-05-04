Helen Mayville

MILTON – Helen “Nell” Mayville, 91, died peacefully Monday, May 1, 2017 at Starr Farm Nursing facility in Burlington, surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born Dec. 27, 1925 in Pittsford, the daughter of Alton and Mary (Carrigan) Grace. She was the youngest of six children, born during the lean years of the Depression, which contributed to her strong character. Helen’s primary role in life was taking care of her family as a wife and mother. She cared for her husband, Ken, in their home for many years prior to his passing. She was always very caring and compassionate.

Nell graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy in Rutland and began working for New England Telephone in Rutland, and later as an operator at the Federal Building in Burlington. On Sept. 27, 1947, she married Kenneth Mayville at Christ the King Catholic Church in Rutland. Ken and Helen worked for Helen’s dad, Bill Grace, at his sawmill and logging camp in Windham during the first year of their marriage, and they always said it was the best time of their lives.

Nell and Ken settled in Milton in 1949 and began their family. Surviving are her sons Kenneth and his wife, Liz, of San Angelo, Texas; Bill and his wife, Ruth, of Milton; her grandchildren Emmy Connor and husband, Anthony, of Tennessee; Bill Mayville and wife, Melody, of Tennessee; Kara Townley and husband, Neil, of San Angelo, Texas; and Cole Mayville of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Liberty and Gunner Townley and by her sisters-in-law Mary Hamilton Grace of Massachusetts and Jane Lafayette of Milton.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ken, in 2006, by her sisters Mary O’Brien and Margaret Slattery and by her brothers Pete, Art and Jim Grace. The family extends their deep gratitude to the staff at Starr Farm Nursing Center and to the team at Bayada Hospice, all of whom gave their love and services to Helen over the recent weeks and months.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, May 8, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton, with prayers offered by the Rev. Feltz at 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Nell’s name may be made to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton, with burial following in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

